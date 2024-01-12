en English
Crime

20-Year-Old Guilty of Impregnating Two Underage Girls: A Disturbing Series of Events

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
In a deeply disturbing and shocking series of events, a 20-year-old male has entered a guilty plea on charges of sexually penetrating a minor, resulting in the impregnation of two underage girls in separate incidents. This case, already laden with grave implications, is further complicated by the accused’s involvement in a rioting incident, where a 16-year-old boy was assaulted.

From Innocent Beginnings to a Horrifying Reality

The first victim, a 12-year-old girl, entered into a relationship with the offender in July 2020, when he was 17. What might have seemed like an innocent adolescent friendship quickly turned into a nightmare as the then-teenager, now the accused, began to display controlling behavior. This psychological dominance soon escalated into sexual contact, and eventually, full-blown intercourse. The young couple’s preferred location for their illicit meetings was a staircase landing, where they engaged in at least 20 sexual encounters.

The Unavoidable Consequence

The continuous sexual encounters culminated in the girl’s pregnancy, a fact she confirmed in April 2021 after seeking medical confirmation at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. In response to the discovery, the hospital reported the pregnancy to the police. The girl subsequently had an abortion. DNA analysis later established the offender as the biological father, cementing his role in this tragic incident.

A Pattern of Predation

Not long after the termination of his relationship with the first victim, the offender began a similar liaison with a 14-year-old girl in May 2022. Again, the relationship turned sexual, leading to another pregnancy. The second victim also decided to terminate her pregnancy in November 2022. This second incident underscores a horrifying pattern of predation, showing the offender’s apparent habit of targeting and exploiting underage girls.

More than a Sex Offender

In addition to the sexual offenses, the accused was also implicated in a rioting incident in July 2022. In this incident, a 16-year-old boy was assaulted. The sentencing for all these offenses is scheduled for February 23, marking the culmination of these deeply unsettling series of events.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

