20-Kilometer Car Chase in Johor Baru Ends in Arrest: Suspect Found with Machete and Tests Positive for Drugs

In a high-stakes pursuit that gripped Johor Baru, a 37-year-old man sparked a 20-kilometer car chase that led police from Skudai to Masai. The chase, which culminated in the suspect’s apprehension, began when the man, suspected of drug use, disregarded a routine police check, and sped off in his Proton Waja.

High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrest

After a prolonged chase, the suspect’s reckless escape bid ended abruptly. He crashed his car into a police vehicle at a petrol station on Jalan Masai Lama, leading to his arrest. Upon searching the Proton Waja, police discovered a long machete, further deepening the man’s legal troubles.

Positive Drug Test and Previous Records

Following his arrest, a urine test confirmed the suspicions of drug use. The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, a potent and illegal stimulant. To compound matters, this was not his first brush with the law. The man had prior records of criminal and drug offences, painting a picture of a repeated law offender.

Public Attention on Social Media

Beyond the immediate legal repercussions, the chase and subsequent arrest garnered widespread attention on social media. A TikTok video documenting the incident quickly gained traction, showing the suspect weaving through traffic, evading police, and ultimately crashing while attempting an ill-fated turn.

The suspect is currently being held for investigation under several sections of the Penal Code and the Dangerous Drugs Act. The outcome of these investigations could significantly impact his future, potentially leading to serious legal consequences.