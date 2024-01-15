en English
Automotive

1978 Ford Capri X Pack: From High-Speed Police Chases to Auction Block

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
1978 Ford Capri X Pack: From High-Speed Police Chases to Auction Block

On January 13, a 1978 Ford Capri X Pack, found a new home when it was auctioned off for a hefty £23,650 at Baron’s Auctioneers. This particular model, limited to only about 100 units supplied to Europe between 1977 and 1980, is distinguished not just for its exclusivity, but for a colorful past that includes an alleged high-speed chase with the police in 1983.

The Infamous Chase of 1983

The Capri X Pack model is believed to have been instrumental in a series of thefts in the Doncaster and Pontefract areas. Its claim to fame, however, was the high-speed chase where it reportedly outran police vehicles, which, ironically, were often Capris themselves.

Under the Hood of the Capri X Pack

The X Pack was far from your average Capri. It was equipped with a powerful upgraded V6 engine and lightweight fiberglass bodywork, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 130mph. Enthusiasts could purchase the X Pack directly from Ford’s motorsport division or upgrade their standard Capris with a specialist kit.

From Infamy to Responsible Ownership

Despite its checkered past, the 1978 Ford Capri X Pack boasts low mileage, with only 7,200 miles on the odometer. Now, having been sold, it has transitioned into more responsible hands. Exempt from MOT requirements due to its age, the vehicle nevertheless holds a valid MOT until September 5, ensuring its continued roadworthiness.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

