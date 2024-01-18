1975 Cold Case Solved: IMPD Announces Breakthrough via Genetic Genealogy Testing

On January 18, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) announced the resolution of a haunting cold case from 1975, involving the brutal abduction and assault of three young girls. The case was cracked open using the innovative technique of genetic genealogy testing, finally identifying the perpetrator of this heinous crime that occurred over 48 years ago. The resolution of this case arrives as a testament to the power of modern forensic science in delivering justice, even after decades have passed.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Perpetrator

The suspect, revealed to be Thomas Edward Williams, was responsible for the abduction of the girls, aged 11, 14, and 13, in Hancock County. Williams, a man with a criminal past, died in prison in Galveston, Texas, in November 1983. The revelation of his involvement in the case brings to light the dark truth behind an unsolved crime that has haunted the community for nearly half a century.

The Horrific Ordeal

Advertisment

Williams forced the girls into a Dodge Cronet Station Wagon, where he sexually assaulted and stabbed the 11-year-old girl and slashed the throats of the two older victims. Despite the severity of their injuries, the older girls managed to escape and seek help on a nearby highway. Their brave actions undoubtedly saved lives that fateful day.

The Power of Science and Persistence

The breakthrough in this case came from the tireless efforts of retired IMPD sergeant David Ellison, who collaborated with Audiochuck and DNA Labs International in 2018 to complete the investigation using DNA analysis. The genetic genealogy testing used in the case represents a transformative tool in the field of forensic science, enabling law enforcement to crack open cases that have remained unsolved for decades.

The resolution of this case brings closure to a decades-old mystery and stands as a beacon of hope for other unsolved cases. It underscores the enduring power of scientific advancement and persistent investigative work in the pursuit of justice, reminding us all that the past is never truly forgotten.