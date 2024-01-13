19-Year-Old Woman Found Severely Injured in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar: Investigation Underway

A wave of horror has swept through East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, as a 19-year-old woman was found grievously injured in a local park. The victim was discovered in a pool of blood, suffering from multiple injuries including a slit throat. With the victim unable to give a statement due to her critical condition, the incident is shrouded in a chilling mystery.

Swift Action by the Police

Upon receiving a PCR call at 9 am, the police promptly arrived at the scene of the crime. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Amrutha Guguloth, confirmed that the woman had been brutally assaulted, and the assailant had managed to escape the scene. The police have registered a case of attempted murder and are leaving no stone unturned to locate the perpetrator.

Investigation Underway

Teams led by the Deputy Commissioner are working round the clock to solve the case. At least a dozen people have been rounded up in connection with the incident so far, but the police are still on the hunt for the main suspect. Forensic teams are examining the crime scene, and an extensive manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Health of the Victim

The victim was rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital where she remains in critical condition. There is added concern for the victim as she is reportedly pregnant. Medical tests are being conducted to check the health of the fetus. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and residents are hoping for the woman’s speedy recovery.