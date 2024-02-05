19-Year-Old Sentenced to Probation for Hitting Strikers with Vehicle

In an unfolding story that has gripped the city of Flint, Michigan, 19-year-old Malachi Hittle was sentenced to non-supervised probation until August 26 by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Mark W. Latchana. The judgement was delivered on February 5, 2024, for a misdemeanor charge of failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident. This decision came after Hittle pleaded guilty to the charge on January 16, leading to the dismissal of a more serious felony assault count.

Incident at the Flint Processing Center

The incident in question, which sent shockwaves through the local community, occurred on September 26, 2023. Hittle, who was not a General Motors employee but rather a third-party sanitation worker at the Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek, is reported to have struck five United Auto Workers strikers with a vehicle. At the time of the incident, the strikers were actively blocking an exit at the facility.

Repercussions of the Incident

While the sentence delivered by Judge Latchana does not include active supervision, it does come with certain financial obligations for Hittle. In addition to the probation period, the court has mandated that Hittle cover court costs, fines, and $25 in restitution to one of the victims of the incident.

The Impact on the Community

This case has drawn significant attention, not just for its shock value, but also for the implications it carries for workers' rights and safety regulations. The incident and the subsequent legal proceedings have ignited conversations about the boundaries of protest, the responsibilities of employers, and the importance of worker safety.