19-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minor in Beatrice

In the quiet town of Beatrice, a 19-year-old man named Joseph R. Snethen has been arrested on grave charges. The police swooped in on the unsuspecting suspect in the wee hours of Saturday, following an alarm that had been raised about a missing 13-year-old girl who was later found in the 500 block of Irving Street.

Unraveling a Sinister Plot

Court records reveal a disturbing tale of manipulation and deceit. The young girl, whose identity has been kept confidential for her safety, was allegedly lured by Snethen at a high school basketball game in Dawson County. The unsuspecting teenager initially misled Snethen about her age, claiming to be 17. However, she later revealed her true age - 13, before being picked up by Snethen.

Despite the revelation, Snethen proceeded to take the girl on a drive that lasted several hours. It is during this time that he allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor, first in his vehicle and later in his apartment in Beatrice.

The Investigation Begins

Upon questioning, Snethen admitted to communicating with the minor via Snapchat and text messages. He held on to the claim that the girl had told him she was 17. However, the veracity of this assertion is undermined by his possession of nude photos of the minor, a clear violation of the law.

The Charges Laid

Joseph R. Snethen is now facing the full force of the law. He has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, possession of child pornography by a person 19 years old or older, and contributing to the delinquency of a child. These are serious allegations that, if proven, could result in significant jail time for the accused.

As this case continues to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in our society, even in places we least expect. The role of parents, authorities, and society at large in safeguarding our children cannot be overstated.