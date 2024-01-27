19-Year-Old Business Student Arrested in Dublin Over €120k Cannabis Seizure, Granted Bail

In a significant Garda operation, Michael Ezebube, a 19-year-old international business student residing in Mount Eustace Rise, Tyrellstown, Dublin 15, was arrested on charges related to a suspected cannabis seizure. The substance, which was discovered at his home address on January 26, is estimated to be worth approximately €120,000. The charges include unlawful possession of cannabis and intent to supply the substance.

Arraignment and Bail Conditions

Ezebube appeared before Judge David McHugh at Dublin District Court on Saturday, where he was granted bail. The bail was set at a considerable €5,000, accompanied by an independent surety. However, the bail conditions imposed by the court are notably stringent. In order to secure his freedom, Ezebube is required to fulfill several requirements. He must surrender his passport, sign in daily at a designated Garda station, notify authorities of any change of address, and be reachable by phone at all times.

Case Development and Implications

As the case unfolds, Ezebube was remanded in custody pending bail and is scheduled to appear at Cloverhill District Court the following week. The court has yet to receive a plea from the young business student. The direction the case will take remains uncertain, as the court is still awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. The outcome of this legal battle may have profound implications for Ezebube's future.

Details of Arrest

Garda Emma Gilmore, who provided evidence of arrest, charge, and caution, has been instrumental in the proceedings against Ezebube. Gilmore's evidence forms a crucial part of the case, painting a picture of the circumstances leading up to the arrest, the charges Ezebube faces, and the cautionary measures taken following his arrest. The evidence provided by Gilmore will likely play a significant role in how the case develops and the potential consequences for Ezebube.