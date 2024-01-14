en English
Crime

19 Clandestine Graves Discovered in Sonora, Mexico

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
19 Clandestine Graves Discovered in Sonora, Mexico

In the serene proximity of the Sea of Cortez, amidst agricultural fields, aquaculture, and expansive desert terrain, a profound discovery has been made. The Searching Mothers of Sonora, a resolute group from northwestern Mexico, has unearthed 19 clandestine graves containing human remains near Hermosillo, Sonora.

An Anonymous Tip Leads to a Grim Discovery

The discovery was set into motion by an anonymous tip that hinted at the presence of numerous bodies buried at a remote beach site. The location, challenging due to its remote nature, failed to deter the group from carrying out their mission. The group’s leader, Cecilia Flores, recognized as one of the BBC’s 100 most influential women in 2023, was at the forefront of the operation.

Uncovering the Lost

Offering a glimpse into the magnitude of this discovery, Flores shared that the identities of a couple were inferred from one of the graves, based on clothing and skull shape. In another pit, remains suggesting the presence of two women were found, corroborated by hair found at the scene.

A Personal Mission Fuels the Search

Flores has been on a personal quest, driven by the disappearance of two of her children. With her tireless efforts, she has located over 2,000 bodies of missing individuals across various Mexican states, predominantly in Sonora. This mission has shed light on the grim reality of numerous missing persons cases in Mexico.

Forensic Examination Underway

The Attorney General’s Office in Sonora has confirmed that investigators and forensic experts are currently examining the site. The exact number of victims, however, will only be known after DNA testing is complete, adding another layer of anticipation to this already significant discovery.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

