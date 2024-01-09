18-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Friend During Liquor Party Brawl in Thane

In a tragic incident that unfolded on a Monday night in Mharal village near Kalyan town, Thane, an 18-year-old boy was fatally shot at close range by his friend amidst a heated argument during a liquor party. The victim, identified as Rajan Yerkar, died before he could be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The Deadly Dispute

All the involved individuals, including Yerkar, were reportedly alcoholics with a history of criminal activities. During their drinking session, a dispute escalated into a verbal and physical brawl. Things took a turn for the worse when one among them unveiled a country-made pistol and shot Yerkar.

Apprehension and Investigation

Following the incident, two of Yerkar’s friends, Samir Chavan and Rohit Bhalekar, were apprehended by the Kalyan Taluka Police based on a tip-off. The other two friends, Parvez Sheikh and Sunil Waghmare, however, managed to escape and are currently on the run. Inspector Jitendra Shinde of the Kalyan Taluka Police Station confirmed that operations are actively underway to nab the remaining suspects.

Charges and Custody

The arrested individuals, Chavan and Bhalekar, are currently under police custody and have been charged with various offenses under the IPC, Maharashtra Police Act, and Arms Act. The charges include Section 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The investigation into this tragic incident continues as the hunt for the remaining suspects intensifies.