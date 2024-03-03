18-Year-Old Charged with Voyeurism for Uploading Intimate Videos on Snapchat

An 18-year-old from Cedar City, identified as Luis Diego Perez, faces misdemeanor charges following allegations of surreptitiously recording and uploading intimate videos of an underaged teen to Snapchat. The arrest, according to Iron County court documents, originates from an investigation initiated after the victim reported the unauthorized sharing of videos. Perez, who had met the victim online, was taken into custody and charged with voyeurism.

Investigation Unveils Disturbing Details

The investigation began when a youth reported to the police that Perez had recorded intimate videos during a late-night encounter and uploaded them to Snapchat without consent. According to the victim, Perez had pointed his cell phone towards the bed, secretly recording. The victim managed to delete two videos from Perez's phone but later discovered a third video had been shared on social media. Despite the victim's plea for Perez to delete the remaining footage, a snippet was sent back to the victim, ceasing further communication between the two.

Perez's Admission and Charges

Upon investigating, police executed a search warrant on Perez's Snapchat account, finding evidence of the videos. When interviewed, Perez admitted to recording the sexually explicit videos but claimed it was at the victim's request—a statement that investigators found dubious. Following his admission, Perez turned himself in at the St. George Police Department and was subsequently charged with one count of misdemeanor voyeurism for recording. He was released on bond after being booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Legal Proceedings and Court Appearance

Following his release, Perez was scheduled for an initial court appearance in 5th District Court in St. George. The case not only highlights the legal repercussions of voyeurism but also raises concerns over the misuse of social media platforms for such activities. As the legal process unfolds, the community awaits further developments in a case that underscores the importance of digital privacy and consent.

The incident serves as a somber reminder of the potential for misuse of technology and the importance of safeguarding personal privacy in the digital age. With Perez facing legal consequences for his actions, the case may also prompt discussions on enhancing security measures on social media platforms to prevent similar offenses.