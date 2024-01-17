18-Year-Old Arrested for Montgomery County Carjackings

An alarming series of carjacking incidents that rocked Montgomery County in Maryland last November has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old, Joseph De-La-Paz.

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) has charged De-La-Paz with several serious offenses, including armed carjacking, armed robbery, assault, theft, and firearm-related charges.

The charges have stemmed from his alleged involvement in two separate carjacking incidents.

The first incident unfolded on November 7, near the 3100 block of McMahon Rd. A woman reported being ambushed by five men, all dressed in black and donning ski masks.

She stated that one of the attackers pointed a gun at her, while another brandished a knife. Fearful for her life, she surrendered her car keys and phone to the assailants.