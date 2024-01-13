178 Corrections Officers Held Hostage: Massive Search for ‘Alias Fito’ Underway

In an unprecedented security crisis unfolding in Ecuador, 178 corrections officers have found themselves in the clutches of drug-trafficking gangs, provoking a large-scale search operation for a man known as ‘alias Fito.’ The alarming event underscores the enormous challenges that law enforcement agencies face in their battle against organized crime, particularly drug cartels, capable of such audacious acts.

Alias Fito: The Fugitive at the Heart of the Crisis

At the epicenter of this security turmoil is the notorious gang leader Adolfo Macias, alias ‘Fito.’ His escape has ignited an intense manhunt in Ecuador, particularly in the city of Guayaquil. Both the Ecuadorian army and police are conducting extensive patrols and security operations to neutralize what are now considered terrorist groups.

The Dire State of Affairs

Authorities are grappling with distinguishing gang members from ordinary citizens amidst an atmosphere of fear and violence. This situation has led to the apprehension of individuals breaking the curfew and the confiscation of vehicles. The new president has declared a state of emergency, acknowledging the country’s biggest crisis and ramping up efforts to restore peace.

Implications for the War on Drugs

This incident, involving the hostage-taking of such a significant number of corrections officers, indicates the level of control and influence these gangs have within certain regions. It brings to the fore the urgent need for an escalation of efforts to dismantle these criminal organizations. The government’s pursuit of Fito, and the broader fight against drug trafficking, have not only domestic but also international implications, as it seeks cooperation in this ‘internal armed conflict.’