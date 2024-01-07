17 Hawkers Booked for Assault on Civic Staff During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Thane

In a turn of events in Thane district, Maharashtra, a case has been registered against 17 hawkers for alleged assault on Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) staff during an anti-encroachment drive. The incident, which took place on January 4, witnessed MBMC officials and workers, backed by local police, on a mission to remove encroachments in the Shanti Nagar area.

Attack Amidst Anti-Encroachment Drive

The hawkers, in an apparent act of resistance, resorted to verbal abuse and physical assault against the civic staff. The situation escalated as even those who attempted to intervene and assist the MBMC staff were not spared from the attack. The injured parties received immediate medical treatment at local hospitals.

Legal Action Against the Accused

In response to the incident, police have initiated action against the accused hawkers under applicable legal provisions. The assault on MBMC staff is a serious offense that challenges the authority of civic bodies and disrupts the law and order situation in the locality.

A Recurring Problem

This recent incident is not an isolated case but follows a similar protest by hawkers against an anti-encroachment drive in the same locality in October 2023. The recurring instances of violence bring to light the tensions between hawkers and municipal bodies, and the challenges faced in enforcing civic regulations.