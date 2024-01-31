15-Year Prison Sentence for Rhode Island Man in DUI Crash Leading to Severe Injuries

In a landmark ruling aimed at curbing the menace of drunk driving, a 52-year-old Cranston man, Glen Teolis, has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison. The sentence is a consequence of a catastrophic incident that unfolded in March 2019, where Teolis, under the influence of alcohol, caused a severe car crash that resulted in serious injuries to his 10-year-old son and a 21-year-old passenger.

A Day of Recklessness Ends in Tragedy

Teolis, after spending an entire day barhopping in East Greenwich with his son and colleague, took to the wheel despite his impaired condition. His reckless driving saw him reach speeds of up to 100 mph on I-295, a display of utter disregard for the safety of his passengers and other road users. The day of recklessness culminated in a horrific crash on Olney Arnold Road, where Teolis lost control and smashed into a tree at 75 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The Verdict: A Strong Message Against DUI

Post the crash, it was found that Teolis's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .125, substantially over the legal limit. The severity of the injuries inflicted on his passengers required them to be hospitalized for several weeks. The court found Teolis guilty on multiple counts, including two counts of DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, and one count of felony reckless driving.

Prior Convictions and Penalties

The gravity of the case was further underscored by the defendant's history of irresponsible driving. R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha highlighted Teolis's previous convictions for reckless driving in 2002 and 2008. In addition to his prison sentence, Teolis has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, will have his license suspended for five years post-release, and must undergo mandatory alcohol counseling and treatment. This case serves as a stern reminder of the dire consequences of impaired driving, and the strong message it sends out is hoped to serve as a deterrent for potential offenders.