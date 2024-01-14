en English
Crime

14-year-old Boy Charged in New Mexico Shooting Incident

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:29 pm EST
14-year-old Boy Charged in New Mexico Shooting Incident

A tragic event unfolded on January 12 in Grant County, New Mexico, near the town of Silver City. A 14-year-old boy stands accused of shooting a 6-year-old child. The incident occurred in the small town of Hurley, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Silver City. New Mexico State Police were dispatched to the scene following a report from Hurley police officers.

Details of the Incident

Upon their arrival at the 200 block of D Street, officers observed the young suspect fleeing the scene. He was later apprehended with a dismantled handgun and ammunition in his possession. The preliminary investigation has unveiled that the 6-year-old child was inside a car parked in front of a residence when the teenager, who had been dropped off by a black Dodge pickup, discharged multiple rounds into the vehicle.

The Victim’s Condition

Emergency medical personnel initially attended to the young victim on site, before airlifting the child to a trauma center. However, the present condition of the child remains undisclosed.

Charges against the Perpetrator

The 14-year-old suspect has been charged with several offenses, including attempted murder, and has been incarcerated in the Dona Ana County Juvenile Detention Center.

As authorities continue their investigation into the deeply troubling incident, they have implored anyone with information to come forward. While the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, the incident has cast a long shadow over the community, highlighting the pressing issue of gun violence involving minors.

0
Crime United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

