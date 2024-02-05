Armed Men Abduct 14 on Kogi Expressway; Police Launch Rescue

In a harrowing incident that unfolded on a recent Saturday, a group of armed men descended on the Kogi State Expressway, intercepting two commercial buses en route to Abuja from Abia State. The vehicles belonged to popular transport companies ABC and God Is Good Motors (GIGM). The assailants seized control of the buses, abducting 14 passengers and instigating a wave of fear and uncertainty that has since swept across the region.

The Kogi Police Command verified that 14 passengers in total had been taken hostage by the armed kidnappers. The victims were traveling in two separate buses; two of the abducted passengers were from the ABC transport bus, while the remaining 12 were from the GIGM bus. The aftermath of the incident has seen the kidnappers demanding a staggering N15 million in ransom, a figure that has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The Aftermath and Response

In the wake of the mass abduction, the driver of the GIGM vehicle, Mr. Godwin Oniovosa, was rescued. The police have assembled a Joint Task Force of various security agencies, a collective effort aimed at tracking down the culprits and securing the release of the abducted victims safely. The urgency and gravity of the situation have led to the deployment of a Tactical Squad, Quick Response Unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, and conventional police. These units are currently combing the area, leaving no stone unturned in their quest to locate the victims.

The incident has raised serious questions about the security of travelers on well-traveled interstate routes. Kogi Police spokesperson, Williams Aya, confirmed the details of the mass abduction, reassuring the public that every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safe return of the victims and restore confidence in the security of the area.