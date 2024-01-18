en English
Crime

$13,000 Reward Offered in Fresno Halloween Party Shooting Case

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
$13,000 Reward Offered in Fresno Halloween Party Shooting Case

A reward of up to $13,000 is being offered by authorities in Fresno County, California, for information pertaining to a fatal shooting at a Halloween party. The incident, which resulted in the tragic death of 19-year-old Angel Zuniga, unfolded shortly after 1:30 a.m. on October 29, 2022, on East Hedges Avenue in Fresno.

Disturbance Leads to Fatal Shooting

During the Halloween costume party, attended by approximately 200 people, a disturbance broke out and escalated into gunfire. The aftermath of this violent incident saw most of the party-goers deserting the scene, leaving Angel Zuniga fatally wounded.

Investigation Underway but No Arrests Made

The Fresno County deputies, on arrival, detained the remaining attendees for questioning. Despite the ongoing investigation and questioning, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is actively pursuing leads, and Detective Jose Diaz remains the point of contact for individuals with relevant information.

Public Plea for Assistance

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any additional information that may aid in solving this case. The offer of a cash reward of up to $13,000, with guaranteed anonymity, is a testament to the gravity of the crime and the efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Crime United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

