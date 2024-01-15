en English
Crime

13-Year Prison Sentence for Failed Armed Robbery Duo in Horden

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
13-Year Prison Sentence for Failed Armed Robbery Duo in Horden

On the fateful day of August 7, 2020, Moscis Convenience Store in Horden, a quaint village store, witnessed a terrifying event. As the store owner, a veteran of 25 years, was about to embark on her daily routine, her tranquil morning was shattered by the menacing figures of Christopher Nixon and Craig Dixon. Their faces veiled with masks, and armed with a claw hammer and a knife, they demanded money, their words echoing ominously in the early morning silence.

Crime Scene Unravelled

Despite the fear gripping her, the store owner did not yield to their threats. She watched as they fled empty-handed, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The store, her sanctuary for a quarter of a century, was left in a state of disarray. Shaken yet undeterred, she took action, investing in a panic alarm for future safety. The attempted armed robbery had failed, but it had left deep scars, both physical and emotional.

Justice Prevails

Meanwhile, the wheels of justice were turning. The police, armed with CCTV footage and a vehicle registration number provided by a quick-thinking customer, were hot on the trail of the culprits. Nixon and Dixon, both with previous records of theft and dishonesty offenses, were soon apprehended and faced their day in court. In a twist of irony, their masks of anonymity had failed them, their identities revealed by the very technology they had hoped to evade.

Hardened Criminals Behind Bars

Despite a lengthy delay in court proceedings, the judge showed no leniency. The delay, instead of serving as a mitigating factor, further incriminated them as they had committed additional offenses since the failed robbery. Nixon was ultimately sentenced to six years and eight months, while Dixon, due to the timing of his guilty plea, was handed a sentence of six years and four months. In total, a cumulative sentence of 13 years was meted out, bringing an end to this chilling chapter of crime and justice.

Crime Law United Kingdom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

