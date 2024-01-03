en English
Crime

13-Year-Old Girl Accused of Brutally Attacking Mother in San Antonio

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
13-Year-Old Girl Accused of Brutally Attacking Mother in San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas, witnessed a shocking incident when a 13-year-old girl was arrested for a horrific attack on her 33-year-old mother. The juvenile court saw the teenager stand accused of stabbing her mother more than 30 times, leaving her fighting for her life in the hospital.

Child Accused of Brutal Attack

The alleged attack unfolded on a quiet Thursday evening around 6 p.m. in the 11000 block of Talon Run on the Northwest Side of San Antonio. The teenager, whose identity is protected due to her age, is now under the scrutiny of the law for an act of unimaginable violence against her own mother.

During her court appearance, chilling evidence was presented, including blood-stained brass knuckles and a dumbbell, believed to have been used as weapons in the assault. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the crime scene, charged the girl with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mother in Critical Condition

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite undergoing surgery, her condition remained critical. The motive behind the gruesome attack remains unknown, adding a layer of mystery to this shocking case.

Teenager Held in Custody

The girl’s father attended the court hearing, standing by his daughter amidst the calamity. The judge found probable cause to retain the teenager in custody until further proceedings. The next hearing in this unsettling case is scheduled for January 17, leaving the community in suspense as it awaits the unfolding of this tragic narrative.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

