Crime

12-Year-Old Boy Injured by Firework in Cardiff: Police Seek Two Men

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:27 am EST
12-Year-Old Boy Injured by Firework in Cardiff: Police Seek Two Men

On a night meant for celebration, a 12-year-old boy in Cardiff was left injured after a firework was hurled at him. The incident, which occurred near Mermaid Quay in Cardiff Bay around 21:00 GMT on November 5, has prompted a police investigation led by the South Wales Police. The police have now released images of two individuals they wish to interview in connection with the incident.

Non-Life-Altering Injuries

The boy, whose identity remains confidential for his safety, was immediately taken to the University Hospital of Wales following the incident. After a thorough examination, the medical professionals determined his injuries, while painful, would not alter his life significantly. Despite the terrifying experience, the boy is on the path to recovery and is not expected to suffer long-term effects from his injuries.

Public Assistance Requested

In their pursuit of justice, South Wales Police have disseminated images of two men they are interested in speaking to regarding this incident. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in their investigation. The incident has sparked a debate on public safety, particularly during celebratory events that involve potentially dangerous items like fireworks.

Cardiff Community Responds

The disturbing incident has sent ripples of concern and sympathy throughout the Cardiff community. Residents have responded with an outpouring of support for the boy and his family, coupled with a strong call for justice. The event has also ignited conversations about the importance of safety measures during public celebrations, underlining the need for responsible enjoyment.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

