12-Year-Old Arrested After Teenage Girl Stabbed in Sittingbourne, Kent

Following a distressing incident in Sittingbourne, Kent, where a teenage girl suffered injuries consistent with a stab wound, local authorities have taken a 12-year-old boy into custody. Occurring around 3:55 pm on Friday, this event has sparked a significant police investigation, with the community urged to come forward with any relevant information, CCTV, or footage. The girl, now receiving care in a London hospital, remains stable but highlights growing concerns around youth violence in the area.

Immediate Response and Arrest

Upon being alerted to the assault, Kent Police swiftly responded, securing the scene and commencing their investigation. The rapid arrest of a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm underscores the seriousness with which local law enforcement is treating this case. This incident not only raises questions about the circumstances leading up to the altercation but also about the broader issue of youth involvement in violent crimes.

Community and Police Appeal

In the wake of this unsettling event, authorities are calling on the Sittingbourne community for assistance. Eyewitness accounts, home surveillance footage, and any other form of evidence are deemed crucial for piecing together the events that led to the stabbing. Kent Police's appeal underscores the role of community cooperation in solving such distressing incidents, with the hope that collective efforts will bring about justice and prevent future occurrences.