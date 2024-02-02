12-Hour Standoff in Orangeburg Leads to Multiple Charges Against Local Man

53-year-old Harvey McDaniel of Orangeburg faced a slew of charges following a tense 12-hour standoff with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. The charges, including seven counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, are a direct outcome of a Sunday incident that spiraled rapidly into a severe crime scene.

The Unraveling of a Violent Episode

The incident began when McDaniel allegedly attempted to kidnap his wife at gunpoint. This led to a standoff at his residence on Melody Lane, a seemingly quiet neighborhood until that day. Amid the standoff, McDaniel reportedly fired shots at the officers, escalating the situation into a potentially deadly confrontation.

Standoff Ends Without Serious Injury

The high-stakes standoff ended with McDaniel's capture, remarkably with no serious injury to anyone involved. Multiple weapons were discovered inside his home after the standoff, shedding further light on the gravity and potential lethality of the incident.

Commendation for Law Enforcement

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell lauded the deputies and support teams for their training and response, acknowledging that the outcome could have been much grimmer. The incident saw the mobilization of several agencies, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Orangeburg County Emergency Services, and local fire services, all working in concert to avert a potentially tragic outcome.