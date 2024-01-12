10-Year Prison Sentence for Bemidji Man in Violent Mobile Home Park Incident

A resident of Bemidji, Joshua Lee Beaulieu, 29, has received a 10-year prison sentence for his role in a violent incident at the Grass Lake Mobile Home Park on May 7, 2023. The punishment was levied for two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count for criminal property damage.

A Night of Violence

The chain of events was set off when Beaulieu, under the influence of alcohol, asked to borrow a vehicle from the victim. Upon being refused due to his intoxicated condition, Beaulieu retaliated by stabbing the victim in the face. He then chased another individual with a knife and damaged a vehicle with a baseball bat.

Swift Response from Law Enforcement

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was quick to respond to the scene following a report of the stabbing. Witnesses at the scene identified Beaulieu as the perpetrator, leading to his arrest. The trial, which spanned four days in December, shed light on Beaulieu’s history of assaultive behavior, including previous convictions for aggravated robbery, felony domestic assault, and misdemeanor assaults.

Exception to the Rule

Given the severity of Beaulieu’s past actions and the heinous nature of the current offense, the jury permitted the judge to impose a sentence that exceeded the standard set by Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines. Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson expressed his sympathy towards the victims and gratitude towards the law enforcement agencies and county attorney’s office staff for their diligent work in the investigation and trial process.