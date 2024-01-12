en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

10-Year Prison Sentence for Bemidji Man in Violent Mobile Home Park Incident

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
10-Year Prison Sentence for Bemidji Man in Violent Mobile Home Park Incident

A resident of Bemidji, Joshua Lee Beaulieu, 29, has received a 10-year prison sentence for his role in a violent incident at the Grass Lake Mobile Home Park on May 7, 2023. The punishment was levied for two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count for criminal property damage.

A Night of Violence

The chain of events was set off when Beaulieu, under the influence of alcohol, asked to borrow a vehicle from the victim. Upon being refused due to his intoxicated condition, Beaulieu retaliated by stabbing the victim in the face. He then chased another individual with a knife and damaged a vehicle with a baseball bat.

Swift Response from Law Enforcement

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was quick to respond to the scene following a report of the stabbing. Witnesses at the scene identified Beaulieu as the perpetrator, leading to his arrest. The trial, which spanned four days in December, shed light on Beaulieu’s history of assaultive behavior, including previous convictions for aggravated robbery, felony domestic assault, and misdemeanor assaults.

Exception to the Rule

Given the severity of Beaulieu’s past actions and the heinous nature of the current offense, the jury permitted the judge to impose a sentence that exceeded the standard set by Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines. Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson expressed his sympathy towards the victims and gratitude towards the law enforcement agencies and county attorney’s office staff for their diligent work in the investigation and trial process.

0
Crime United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Bemidji Man, Brent Lee Sigana Jr., Indicted for Alleged Sexual Assault on Red Lake Nation
In a significant development, 25-year-old Bemidji resident Brent Lee Sigana Jr. has been indicted on charges of sexual assault within the Red Lake Nation territory. According to the indictment, Sigana allegedly engaged in an act with a victim who was physically incapacitated, rendering them unable to communicate refusal or express non-consent. Accusations Against Sigana The
Bemidji Man, Brent Lee Sigana Jr., Indicted for Alleged Sexual Assault on Red Lake Nation
Unsettling Dismissal Rate of Human Trafficking Cases in Bangladesh: An Indictment of Justice?
7 mins ago
Unsettling Dismissal Rate of Human Trafficking Cases in Bangladesh: An Indictment of Justice?
eBay Agrees to $3 Million Penalty for Harassment of Couple Behind Critical Newsletter
7 mins ago
eBay Agrees to $3 Million Penalty for Harassment of Couple Behind Critical Newsletter
Sikh Extremists Resurface Near Amritsar; Rice Prices to Rise in India
4 mins ago
Sikh Extremists Resurface Near Amritsar; Rice Prices to Rise in India
Los Angeles Catholic Bishop David O'Connell Fatally Shot in Hacienda Heights Home
6 mins ago
Los Angeles Catholic Bishop David O'Connell Fatally Shot in Hacienda Heights Home
Allegations Fly as Former CGPC Chief Accuses Successor of Conspiracy
7 mins ago
Allegations Fly as Former CGPC Chief Accuses Successor of Conspiracy
Latest Headlines
World News
Zac Gallen: A Rising Star in Major League Baseball
2 mins
Zac Gallen: A Rising Star in Major League Baseball
Punjab's Chief Minister Spearheads Youth Empowerment with New Libraries and Sports Facilities
3 mins
Punjab's Chief Minister Spearheads Youth Empowerment with New Libraries and Sports Facilities
Juan Larios on Injury: 'Not Career-Ending, Retirement Talks Dismissed'
4 mins
Juan Larios on Injury: 'Not Career-Ending, Retirement Talks Dismissed'
Controversial Foul Call Decides Nail-Biting Tulane vs. No. 24 Florida Atlantic Basketball Game
4 mins
Controversial Foul Call Decides Nail-Biting Tulane vs. No. 24 Florida Atlantic Basketball Game
Tampa Bay Rays Bank on Japanese Talent, Sign Naoyuki Uwasawa
5 mins
Tampa Bay Rays Bank on Japanese Talent, Sign Naoyuki Uwasawa
Basdeo Panday's Legal Battle: A Turning Point in Trinidad and Tobago's History
5 mins
Basdeo Panday's Legal Battle: A Turning Point in Trinidad and Tobago's History
Girls' High School Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
5 mins
Girls' High School Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
Drexel University Defeats North Carolina A&T in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
5 mins
Drexel University Defeats North Carolina A&T in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
7 mins
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app