10 Undocumented Migrants Recaptured After Escape from Bidor Temporary Immigration Centre

A search operation in Tapah, Malaysia, brings new developments as authorities recapture 10 undocumented migrants who had escaped from the Bidor Temporary Immigration Centre. The escape occurred on a late Thursday night, however, by the following morning, the authorities had managed to apprehend some of the escapees.

Efforts to Apprehend Remaining Migrants

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Juson confirmed the recapture and stated that efforts to find the remaining 120 immigrants continue. Among the recaptured were two migrants who were caught at the Batu Melintang Mosque after seeking water from congregants, suggesting that the migrants have begun searching for food and water.

Search Operation Involves Multiple Agencies

The operation involves multiple branches of law enforcement, including the police, General Operations Force, Air Operations Force, Criminal Investigation Department, and the People's Volunteer Corps (RELA). The authorities are still in the process of verifying the status of the recaptured migrants.

Relocation of Other Detainees

Meanwhile, the Immigration Department has relocated 435 other undocumented migrants to six other detention depots including Machap, Melaka; Lenggeng, Negeri Sembilan; Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur; Kemayan, Pahang; and Langkap, Perak. The Bidor depot housed a total of 556 detainees, with the majority being Rohingya detainees. As the situation evolves, the authorities are geared towards apprehending the remaining undocumented immigrants.