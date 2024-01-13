en English
Albania

£10 Million Cocaine Bust in Spain: British Nationals Arrested

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
£10 Million Cocaine Bust in Spain: British Nationals Arrested

Three Britons have been apprehended in Spain’s Costa Blanca region following a high-speed chase with local authorities that resulted in the confiscation of over £10 million worth of cocaine. The suspects, believed to have smuggled the narcotics from Ecuador, were intercepted in a Carrefour hypermarket’s car park near Denia, where a vehicle driven by one of the suspects rammed into two police cars to evade capture.

Smuggling Operation Unraveled

The British suspects reportedly took possession of a van containing 300 kilograms of cocaine from Albanian nationals. The handover, which was intercepted by the law enforcement agencies, led to the Albanians’ arrest. The operation was a joint effort involving a specialized drug and organized crime unit from Valencia, local officers, and members of the Civil Guard.

Searches and Investigations

Following the dramatic pursuit, property searches were conducted in Lliria. The two Albanian suspects, along with their legal representatives, were present during these searches. The investigations are still underway and are being overseen by an investigating judge in Lliria.

The Larger Cocaine Nexus

The confiscated cocaine is believed to have originated from South America. This region is increasingly being exploited as a cocaine outlet by gangs, including those from Albania, which have forged connections with local Ecuadorian gangs. The recent surge in violence in Ecuador is closely linked to its strategic role in the cocaine trafficking network, a situation further aggravated by alliances between local and Mexican cartels. In a related event, an Ecuadorian TV station was recently stormed by armed gangsters. This incident led to the arrest of 13 suspects who are now facing terrorism charges.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

