$1.9 Million Settlement in Aurora Police Misconduct Case: A Message for Law Enforcement

A traumatic incident involving police in the city of Aurora led Brittney Gilliam to reach a $1.9 million settlement with the city, leaving a potent message for law enforcement to exercise discretion and use common sense. On a day intended for a family outing, Gilliam, her daughter, her sister, and two nieces were mistakenly detained by Aurora police officers who believed their car was stolen. The grim scene of young girls, including a 6-year-old wearing a tiara, being ordered to lie facedown in a parking lot, handcuffed, and held at gunpoint, left the community and the nation in shock.

Public Outrage and Legal Settlement

The incident, which was captured on video, sparked outrage, particularly in the context of racial injustice protests following the death of George Floyd. A Denver suburb, Aurora, has a history of settlements over police misconduct. The most notable is a $15 million settlement in 2021 with the parents of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died following a police encounter in 2019. The settlement with Gilliam, however, is seen as a testament to the need for police discretion and common sense in law enforcement.

A Traumatic Incident and Its Aftermath

The ordeal for Gilliam and the young girls began on what was intended to be a family day out and ended in a mistaken high-risk stop by the police. The fallout left Gilliam filled with rage and her daughter traumatized. The birth of another daughter a year later helped Gilliam focus on healing. The incident was exacerbated by the officers' confusion and lack of experience, with one of the officers being only two days out of the academy.

An Unacceptable and Preventable Incident

An investigation by prosecutors concluded that the police officers did not commit any crimes as they followed their training. However, the incident was deemed 'unacceptable and preventable,' leading to a suspension for one of the officers. The settlement will be evenly divided among the woman and the girls, with the girls' portions being placed into annuities. This incident adds to a pattern of police misconduct settlements in Aurora, underscoring the need for systemic change within the department.