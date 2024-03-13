Court Denies Meta's Attempt to Halt FTC Inquiry into Facebook's Privacy Practices

A U.S. appeals court has denied Meta's request to halt the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) investigation into Facebook's privacy practices. Despite Meta's objections, the court ruled that the FTC can reopen its probe into Facebook's privacy practices, including concerns related to profiting from minors' data and the use of facial recognition technology.

This decision marks a setback for Meta, which sought to freeze the FTC case while challenging the inquiry on constitutional grounds.

FTC's Expanded Scope and Meta's Response

The FTC aims to tighten the existing 2020 settlement with Facebook, proposing measures to prohibit the exploitation of minors' data and expand restrictions on facial recognition technology. The agency alleges that Meta misled parents about protections for children, prompting the need for stricter safeguards. Meta, however, contends that the proposed changes would hinder its ability to develop new products and serve its users and advertisers effectively.

Meta's Assertion and FTC's Position

Meta argues that the FTC cannot unilaterally alter the terms of the previous settlement, which was approved by a U.S. judge in 2020. The company maintains that the settlement already imposed compliance and oversight requirements and was not intended to address all claims indefinitely. On the other hand, the FTC maintains that its concerns regarding Facebook's privacy practices are of significant public interest and warrant further investigation, emphasizing that the prior settlement does not preclude additional scrutiny.

Broader Legal Landscape and Future Implications

Beyond the FTC probe, Meta and other social media giants face a barrage of lawsuits alleging the addiction of children to their platforms. Additionally, the FTC has filed a separate lawsuit against Meta, accusing the company of monopolizing the personal social network market, an allegation vehemently denied by Meta.

The outcome of these legal battles will not only shape the regulatory landscape for tech companies but also have profound implications for consumer privacy and competition in the digital sphere.