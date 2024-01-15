Zomba District Commissioner Calls for Timely Relocation Amid Flood Threats

In a proactive move to mitigate the impacts of potential natural calamities, Reinghard Chavula, the district commissioner of Zomba, has called upon communities residing in disaster-prone areas to consider relocation. The call comes in the wake of ongoing heavy rainfalls, which have significantly increased the risk of flash floods in the region.

Aligning with Weather Forecasts

This urging aligns with the recent forecasts released by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, which tags Zomba as a prospective candidate for hazardous floods. Chavula accentuates that a timely relocation to higher altitudes could potentially be the difference between life and death, preserving not just human lives, but also property.

Local Council Intervenes

Backing this initiative, the local council is actively collaborating with chiefs and civil protection committees to advocate for this vital shift. The primary goal behind this move is to curtail disaster response and recovery expenditures, thus freeing up funds for other essential projects.

Community Response

James Majawa, chairperson of the Chisi village development committee, confirmed that several island communities have already relocated in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy in March 2023. The remaining residents, grappling with the challenges of accessing food and necessary supplies during the period of excessive water levels, are also contemplating a move. Group village head Nkawa added that a few communities have initiated the process of relocation, and concerted efforts will persist to ensure everyone reaches safety prior to the occurrence of potential floods.

