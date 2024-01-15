‘Zero Dig’ Market Garden Initiative: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture

A pioneering ‘zero dig’ market garden initiative has sprung up adjacent to the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester, made possible by a generous £110,000 grant from the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation. Spanning seven acres, this site is a beacon for climate and nature-friendly farming, with its core focus on agroecology and regenerative farming practices.

Stewardship of the Land

The primary deployment of the grant will be in employing a lead grower and a project manager for the first two years, as the initiative takes root. The market garden is a joint venture between Zerodig Earth and the Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group (FWAG). This duo will employ the ‘Zerodig’ method of regenerative horticulture, a technique devised by Christopher Upton and Dr Mario Peters, that shuns soil disturbance.

Seeds of Change

The project’s ambition is to blossom into a commercially viable business, specializing in the cultivation of fruits and vegetables. The ultimate goal is to supply fresh produce to the local community, promoting healthful, sustainable sourcing. Aiming to educate approximately 1,000 agricultural students annually on the principles of agro-ecological food production, the initiative will enhance their understanding of sustainable practices.

A Community Rooted in Sustainability

More than a farming project, the initiative seeks to strengthen the local economy and facilitate community collaboration. It is a testament to the power of sustainable agricultural practices in not only nourishing the body but also fostering community resilience and economic stability.

