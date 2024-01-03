en English
Climate & Environment

Wrestling with Weather: Malaysia’s Climate Challenges Amid El Niño and La Niña Phenomena

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Wrestling with Weather: Malaysia's Climate Challenges Amid El Niño and La Niña Phenomena

In Malaysia, the climate is significantly influenced by the Southwest and Northeast Monsoons, shaping the landscape’s dry and wet seasons. The Southwest Monsoon, spanning late May to September, ushers in drier weather, while the Northeast Monsoon, active from November to March, brings heavy rainfall. Regions particularly affected by the latter include the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia and areas of Sarawak and Sabah. However, these seasonal patterns, vital to the country’s agricultural sector, have been disturbed by the occurrence of El Niño and La Niña phenomena.

The Disruptive Influence of El Niño and La Niña

El Niño and La Niña introduce an element of unpredictability into the rhythm of Malaysia’s climate, disrupting the balance between seasons. These disturbances, coupled with the escalating challenges of climate change, make it increasingly difficult for farmers, especially those on the peninsula’s west coast, to maintain food security. Adapting to these shifting climate conditions has become a pressing concern.

Biomass Burning (BB) and its Impact

Further complicating the climate situation is the impact of biomass burning (BB) on the Maritime Continent. A review focusing on the period from 2012 to 2021 examined the meteorological influence and evolution of knowledge in cloud aerosol radiation (CAR) due to BB events. The study identified four dominant modes of variability responsible for large-scale BB in the region. The research underscored the need for future studies to accurately characterize the composition of the biomass burning plume, as well as the environmental damage and drastic consequences on air quality caused by BB.

Monsoons and Malaysia’s Agriculture

The Northeast Monsoon has wreaked havoc on Malaysia’s agricultural sector, impacting 2,269 farmers and causing an estimated financial loss of RM22.8 million. Regions like Kelantan were severely affected by the floods. However, the recent floods did not impact the country’s food supply, and flood losses this year might be lesser compared to the previous year. The government has expedited the acquisition of additional hydraulic pumps to address the flood issues. The National Disaster Management Agency is also prepared to face the flood phenomenon expected in Sabah and Sarawak from February to March. In Pahang, Kelantan, and Johor, the flood situation has shown significant improvement, resulting in a decrease in the number of flood victims.

Climate & Environment Malaysia Weather
BNN Correspondents

