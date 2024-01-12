en English
Climate & Environment

World Experiences Hottest Temperatures in 100,000 Years, Warns Copernicus Service

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
In an unprecedented and alarming revelation, Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus service, has noted that global temperatures have not been this scorching in 100,000 years. This extraordinary heatwave, driven mainly by greenhouse gas emissions and El Niño, is not merely a meteorological anomaly but a substantial menace to the modern world, unfamiliar with such extremes of climate.

Climate Crisis: A Call for Reassessment

The spiraling temperatures call for an immediate reassessment of environmental risk assessments. The soaring heat has not only disrupted normal life but has also given rise to a surge in natural disasters, costing the global economy a staggering $250 billion in 2023, according to Munich Re, a leading insurer. The primary culprit, as per Buontempo, is the uncontrolled emission of greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels across various industries. These emissions trap heat, most of which is absorbed by the oceans, exacerbating the crisis.

El Niño & Other Factors: A Threat Looming Large

Another significant contributor to the ongoing crisis is El Niño, a natural climate phenomenon expected to peak shortly, foreboding even higher temperatures in 2024. Notably, Copernicus climate scientists have also identified several other factors that merit further investigation, such as anomalous marine heatwaves, record low levels of Antarctic sea ice, and a volcanic eruption in Tonga that released substantial quantities of water vapor into the atmosphere.

The Paris Climate Agreement: A Race Against Time

Despite global efforts to limit the rise in global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels as per the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, 2023 saw temperatures perilously close to this threshold. However, one year of data is not sufficient to declare the agreement a failure. A long-term trend is necessary for such a determination. The scientific community expresses concern that if emissions do not drastically decline this decade, the 1.5-degree target may slip beyond reach, signaling a potential disaster for the planet.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

