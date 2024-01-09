en English
Climate & Environment

World Economic Forum: A Meeting to Rebuild Trust

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
World Economic Forum: A Meeting to Rebuild Trust

In a decisive response to the escalating erosion of trust within societies and between nations, the World Economic Forum (WEF) is orchestrating a meeting under the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust.’ The forum aims to mend the fissures deepened by seismic shifts in geopolitics, economics, climate, and natural environments, as noted by the WEF Managing Director, Mirek Dusek.

A Forum for Dialogue

According to Dusek, dialogue—a critical tool for rebuilding trust—is currently underfunded, leading to what he terms a ‘geopolitical depression.’ The forum, therefore, intends to underscore the importance of discussion in mending strained relations and fostering understanding among nations.

Who’s Attending?

The participant list for the forum is a veritable who’s who of global finance and policy influencers. It includes 40 finance ministers, 16 central bank governors, foreign affairs officials from approximately 40 countries, and several national security advisers. Notably, Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, is confirmed to attend.

Ukraine: A Special Focus

A special meeting scheduled for January 14 will shine a spotlight on Ukraine’s peace formula. The meeting seeks to rally support from the Global South in response to Russia’s incursion into Ukrainian territory.

The Broad Agenda

Overall, the event will host 1,600 business leaders, including over 800 CEOs. These leaders will engage in discussions on a range of topics, including global security, trade, climate change, energy transition, and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on economies and jobs.

AI: A Key Theme

Artificial intelligence is one of the four central themes of the forum. Dusek highlighted the necessity for a ‘positively paranoid’ approach to understanding AI’s implications, signaling the forum’s commitment to exploring the multi-faceted dimensions of this transformative technology.

Climate & Environment International Affairs
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

