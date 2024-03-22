Women and Girls Disproportionately Affected by Water Scarcity, UN Urges Gender-Inclusive Solutions

The United Nations (UN) has issued a plea to countries worldwide to prioritize gender-inclusive water strategies amidst escalating conflicts over water resources. According to the latest UN World Water Development Report, poor and rural areas are disproportionately affected by drought, with women and girls bearing the brunt of water scarcity.

The report highlights the urgent need for cooperation over freshwater access to alleviate the impacts of water stress, exacerbated by the climate crisis, overuse, and pollution of freshwater systems. Women and girls, who often bear primary responsibility for water collection in impoverished regions, face increased vulnerability due to a lack of safe sanitation, hindering education and exacerbating health risks.

Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO, emphasized the importance of swift action to safeguard water resources and enhance cooperation to mitigate conflicts arising from water stress. The UN's message underscores the critical role of water in preserving peace and promoting sustainable development.

Despite commitments by banks such as HSBC, NatWest, and Lloyds to align with net-zero climate goals, reports indicate continued financing of fossil fuel expansion in conflict-prone areas like the North Sea. The exploitation of the Rosebank oilfield, approved by the UK government, has drawn criticism for its environmental impact and potential to exacerbate regional tensions.

While acknowledging the role of water in conflict, the report emphasizes the need for greater attention to cooperation over water resources as a means of fostering peace. The International Fund for Agricultural Development echoed this sentiment, highlighting the potential for sustainable water management to promote prosperity and stability.

However, progress on water issues has been slow, with nearly half of the world's population lacking access to hygienic sanitation and safe drinking water. Global freshwater demand is projected to exceed supply by 40% by the end of the decade, exacerbating water scarcity for billions of people worldwide.

As droughts and water stress continue to affect communities globally, the UN's call for gender-inclusive water strategies underscores the importance of prioritizing the needs of women and girls in addressing the global water crisis.