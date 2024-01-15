Winter Weather Patterns and Their Impact on Rabi Crops: Insights from a Climate Change Expert

The plummeting winter temperatures in northern and central India have caught the attention of agricultural experts and farmers alike. Ludhiana, a city in Punjab, recorded a chilling 2.7 degrees Celsius this Wednesday. Similar temperature drops were observed in other parts of Punjab and Haryana, while areas in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Himachal Pradesh continue to experience sub-zero temperatures.

Weather Changes and Crop Outcomes

An imminent ‘western disturbance’ is predicted to alter the weather in northern and central India, bringing light rainfall and snowfall to higher altitudes in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The disturbance is expected to subside by Monday afternoon, with an increase in fog and a slight rise in minimum temperatures.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted nearly normal rainfall and above-average temperatures throughout most of Pakistan in January 2024. This prediction is tied to the positive phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the anticipated shift of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) to a neutral state. While dry conditions with warmer daytime temperatures and cooler nighttime temperatures are expected in some regions, a moderate amount of water will be available for standing crops and vegetables. This balance is predicted to have a positive impact on Rabi crops.

Climate Change and Rabi Crops

These temperature fluctuations, precipitation levels, and timing of weather events significantly impact the growth and harvest of Rabi crops. Typically sown in winter and harvested in spring, these crops are crucial to agricultural output and the economy. Consequently, the insights provided by Meteorology & Climate Change expert, G P Sharma, are of critical importance. Farmers in Barani areas may need to plan scheduled watering, but they also need to be prepared for possible seasonal illnesses due to the dry spell.

Implications for the Future

Sharma’s discussion on the potential effects of climate change on long-term weather patterns further underscores the importance of these forecasts for future Rabi crop seasons. As temperature fluctuations become more extreme and unpredictable, their implications for crop yield, quality, and food security become increasingly significant. This vital information aids farmers, commodity traders, and policy makers in making informed decisions about crop management, pricing, and food security strategies.