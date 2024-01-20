Whatley Manor Hotel & Spa: UK's First Climate Positive Hospitality Establishment

Marking a significant victory in the fight against climate change, Whatley Manor Hotel & Spa has earned the distinction of being named the first climate positive hotel and spa in the UK. This noteworthy accomplishment underscores the establishment's commitment to climate action, redefining sustainable luxury within the hospitality industry.

Unflinching Commitment to Sustainability

Whatley Manor Hotel & Spa embarked on a sustainability and decarbonization strategy in February 2019. The ambitious plan focused on four key areas: energy efficiency, waste reduction, community engagement, and funding climate action initiatives. These strategic efforts have been pivotal in achieving the climate positive status that means the hotel now removes more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits.

Partnerships and Certification

In its pursuit of sustainability, the hotel has forged significant partnerships with NOW Transforming Hospitality GmbH and EarthCheck. These collaborations have augmented the hotel's sustainability practices, ensuring they are both effective and practicable. As a testament to its success in reducing carbon emissions, Whatley Manor was awarded the EarthCheck Silver Certification in September 2022.

Continuing the Climate Positive Journey

Owner Christian Landolt expressed immense pride in this landmark achievement, while also emphasizing the hotel's ongoing commitment to maintaining its climate positivity. In addition to its existing initiatives, Whatley Manor is also part of the NOW Climate Positive Programme, which provides support and access to quality climate action projects, further reinforcing the hotel's pledge to champion environmental sustainability.

Whatley Manor's groundbreaking achievement serves as a beacon for other establishments within the hospitality industry, demonstrating that sustainable luxury is not just viable but also essential in today's world. As the first UK hotel and spa to achieve climate positivity, Whatley Manor has set a high bar, inspiring others to follow in its green footsteps.