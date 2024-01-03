en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Weston Civic Society to Discuss Flood Defences Amid Climate Change, Recognizes Town’s Improvements

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Weston Civic Society to Discuss Flood Defences Amid Climate Change, Recognizes Town’s Improvements

In the face of climate change, the Weston Civic Society has announced a meeting to dissect the history and contemplate the future of Weston’s flood defences. The discussion, scheduled for Monday, January 8, will be held at the Weston Museum starting at 7.30pm. It aims to shed light on the risks and management strategies associated with flooding in the area.

Expert Insights into Flooding Risks and Management

John Buttivant, a coastal engineer from The Environment Agency, will be the meeting’s key speaker. His expertise in the field allows him to provide an in-depth understanding of the flooding risks faced by the Severn Estuary. Furthermore, he will elaborate on the current strategies utilized in managing these flood defences, providing both historical context and future projections.

Open to All: Members and Non-Members Alike

The meeting is open to everyone, regardless of their membership status with the Weston Civic Society. Non-members are required to pay a nominal entry fee of 2, which can be made contactlessly. Meanwhile, members are given the privilege of attending at no cost, fostering an inclusive environment for all interested parties.

Seeking Submissions: Recognizing Improvements

In addition to the discussion on flood defences, the Weston Civic Society is also calling for submissions that highlight high-quality improvements made to Weston in 2023. These improvements include rejuvenated shop fronts, vibrant murals, redesigned building facades, and front garden walls. This call for nominations forms part of a tradition where the society acknowledges and awards these enhancements, further encouraging community participation and civic pride.

0
Climate & Environment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Severe Drought at Panama Canal Raises Alarms for Global Shipping

By Shivani Chauhan

EU's Commitment to Sustainable Development and Energy Access: Progress and Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

2023: A Year of Monumental Technological Breakthroughs

By Saboor Bayat

Hurricane Idalia and the Rising Threat of King Tides in Tampa Bay

By Nimrah Khatoon

UK's Nuclear Power Output Plummets to a 40-Year Low ...
@Climate & Environment · 13 mins
UK's Nuclear Power Output Plummets to a 40-Year Low ...
heart comment 0
China’s Carbon Trading Market: An Analysis of its Recent Performance

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Carbon Trading Market: An Analysis of its Recent Performance
Miami-Dade County Explores Innovative Solutions to Rising Sargassum Seaweed Problem

By Hadeel Hashem

Miami-Dade County Explores Innovative Solutions to Rising Sargassum Seaweed Problem
Vermont Faces Year of Weather Extremes, Confronts Climate Change Realities

By Rizwan Shah

Vermont Faces Year of Weather Extremes, Confronts Climate Change Realities
January Sales in Italy: A Blend of Consumerism and Climate Impact

By Quadri Adejumo

January Sales in Italy: A Blend of Consumerism and Climate Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Cricket Team Faces 3-0 Series Whitewash Against Australia
33 seconds
Indian Women's Cricket Team Faces 3-0 Series Whitewash Against Australia
Chapel Hill High School's 'Devils' Defend Title at Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament
41 seconds
Chapel Hill High School's 'Devils' Defend Title at Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament
Michigan State Anticipates Return of Jaxon Kohler: A Potential Boost for the Spartans' Offensive
47 seconds
Michigan State Anticipates Return of Jaxon Kohler: A Potential Boost for the Spartans' Offensive
Gary Anderson to Appear at Charity Darts Event: A Unique Opportunity for Fans
1 min
Gary Anderson to Appear at Charity Darts Event: A Unique Opportunity for Fans
Fujitsu Frontiers Secure Third Consecutive Victory in Rice Bowl Championship
2 mins
Fujitsu Frontiers Secure Third Consecutive Victory in Rice Bowl Championship
Chhattisgarh Observes 'Dry Day' for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News
2 mins
Chhattisgarh Observes 'Dry Day' for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News
Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual
2 mins
Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual
AI's Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector
3 mins
AI's Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed: An Act of Terrorism or Political Vendetta?
3 mins
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed: An Act of Terrorism or Political Vendetta?
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
39 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
39 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app