Weston Civic Society to Discuss Flood Defences Amid Climate Change, Recognizes Town’s Improvements

In the face of climate change, the Weston Civic Society has announced a meeting to dissect the history and contemplate the future of Weston’s flood defences. The discussion, scheduled for Monday, January 8, will be held at the Weston Museum starting at 7.30pm. It aims to shed light on the risks and management strategies associated with flooding in the area.

Expert Insights into Flooding Risks and Management

John Buttivant, a coastal engineer from The Environment Agency, will be the meeting’s key speaker. His expertise in the field allows him to provide an in-depth understanding of the flooding risks faced by the Severn Estuary. Furthermore, he will elaborate on the current strategies utilized in managing these flood defences, providing both historical context and future projections.

Open to All: Members and Non-Members Alike

The meeting is open to everyone, regardless of their membership status with the Weston Civic Society. Non-members are required to pay a nominal entry fee of 2, which can be made contactlessly. Meanwhile, members are given the privilege of attending at no cost, fostering an inclusive environment for all interested parties.

Seeking Submissions: Recognizing Improvements

In addition to the discussion on flood defences, the Weston Civic Society is also calling for submissions that highlight high-quality improvements made to Weston in 2023. These improvements include rejuvenated shop fronts, vibrant murals, redesigned building facades, and front garden walls. This call for nominations forms part of a tradition where the society acknowledges and awards these enhancements, further encouraging community participation and civic pride.