Western Snowpack Shortfall: Beyond Ski Resorts, a Water Crisis Looms

As the winter season progresses, western mountainous regions in the United States are confronting a significant climate challenge: lower than usual snowpack levels. Many areas are reporting less than half of their typical snowfall at this juncture in winter, a shortfall that is causing severe difficulties for ski resorts, especially during the crucial holiday weeks. Several resorts are unable to open or are operating on a restricted basis due to the lack of snow.

Impact on Ski Resorts and Current Adaptation Measures

Andrew Gast, manager of the nonprofit community ski area at Mount Ashland in southern Oregon, is grappling with the prospect of issuing furloughs or layoffs due to this snow deficit. To cope with the variability of snowfall, ski resorts are investing in expensive snow-making machinery. However, this is merely a temporary fix, and many resorts are still battling to maintain operations. Historical weather patterns, like those at Mount Ashland, have shifted, resulting in less average snowfall and unpredictable ski season openings.

The Larger Issue: Snowpack as a Natural Reservoir

But the issue extends beyond the immediate economic implications for the ski industry. The snowpack traditionally functions as a natural reservoir, gradually releasing water during the summer months. This water is crucial for agriculture, hydropower, and wildlife sustenance, including salmon runs.

Climate Change and Water Shortages

Climate change has been identified as a contributing factor to the diminished snowpack. Studies indicate a decline in average mountain snowpack over recent decades, resulting in significant water shortages. The implications of this extend to the drought crisis on the Colorado River, a water source for 40 million Americans. Farmers in regions like the Roza Irrigation District in central Washington are already bracing for potential water shortages.

Government Measures and Future Implications

While immediate measures like the Biden administration’s plan to roll out a series of water cuts over the next three years are being put in place, the long-term sustainability solutions needed in the Colorado River Basin remain unresolved. Despite a wet winter this year, which allowed for more modest cuts and financial compensation, further water cuts are expected post-2024. The need for negotiations with tribal nations along the river for long-term usage reduction reinforces the severity of the issue.