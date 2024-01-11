en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

WEF’s Global Risks Report 2024: A Comprehensive Guide to Future Global Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
WEF’s Global Risks Report 2024: A Comprehensive Guide to Future Global Challenges

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has unveiled the Global Risks Report 2024, a comprehensive analysis of potential threats facing the global community in the years ahead. The report was developed in collaboration with Marsh McLennan, other partners, and with inputs from over 1400 leaders from the business, government, and academic sectors.

Identifying Major Risks

Three separate climate risks have been identified as the most significant challenges humanity faces. The report emphasizes the urgency of addressing energy demand and harnessing collaborative potential to scale net-zero technology. It also underscores the game-changing potential of transparency in manufacturing for facilitating the green transition. Misinformation and disinformation have been flagged as pressing short-term concerns, while extreme weather and climate change have been highlighted as the greatest long-term challenges. The rapid growth of artificial intelligence has intensified concerns over misinformation, cyberattacks, and cyber insecurity.

Pessimistic Outlook

The WEF Global Risks Report 2024 paints a gloomy picture of the future. Approximately half of those surveyed believe the world is on the brink of severe risks in the next two years, and two-thirds anticipate an incredibly negative outlook in a decade. The adverse impact of AI and the continuous economic hardship contribute to this pessimistic outlook. The report also points to a slow erosion of progress in human development, leaving states and individuals vulnerable to emerging and resurgent risks.

Global Cooperation and Proactive Measures

The report stresses the need for a rethink in approaches to address these challenges. It advocates prioritizing global cooperation to establish boundaries for disruptive emerging risks. It further calls for greater collaboration between the public and private sectors to address urgent global issues. The report also encourages leaders to foster research and development on climate modeling and technologies with the potential to expedite the clean-energy transition.

0
Business Climate & Environment International Affairs
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Fuel Price Hike in the Philippines: Implications for the PUV Modernization Program
As the third week of the year dawns, consumers in the Philippines brace themselves for yet another spike in fuel prices. The prospective hike, expected on Tuesday, January 16, will see diesel prices rise by P0.80 to P1 per liter, kerosene prices hike by P0.70 to P0.90, and gasoline prices increase by P0.20 to P0.40
Fuel Price Hike in the Philippines: Implications for the PUV Modernization Program
Credit Card Usage Fuels Consumer Spending, Staving Off Anticipated Recession in the U.S.
23 mins ago
Credit Card Usage Fuels Consumer Spending, Staving Off Anticipated Recession in the U.S.
Investment Expert Warns of Risks in Newly-Approved Bitcoin ETFs
28 mins ago
Investment Expert Warns of Risks in Newly-Approved Bitcoin ETFs
Tech Industry Confronts Job Cuts Amid Surge in AI Investments
7 mins ago
Tech Industry Confronts Job Cuts Amid Surge in AI Investments
Tentative Agreement Reached Between MGEU and Employers: A Potential Win for Civil Service Workers
16 mins ago
Tentative Agreement Reached Between MGEU and Employers: A Potential Win for Civil Service Workers
HPE's $14 Billion Juniper Bid Signals Shift in Tech Industry
18 mins ago
HPE's $14 Billion Juniper Bid Signals Shift in Tech Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
18 seconds
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
24 seconds
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
DeSantis Braves Iowa Blizzard for Campaign, Contrasts himself with Trump
29 seconds
DeSantis Braves Iowa Blizzard for Campaign, Contrasts himself with Trump
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
9 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
10 mins
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
10 mins
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
12 mins
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
12 mins
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
13 mins
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app