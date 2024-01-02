Weekly Roundup: Gamified Economics, Hollywood Insights, Climate Reflections, Business Deals, and AI in Climate Change

With nearly a million visits per month, Tradle, a Wordle-style game about world trade developed by the Observatory of Economic Complexity, has become popular among economics enthusiasts and policy experts. Its unique approach to educating players on global trade involves guessing the country based on its export profile – a fun and informative twist on traditional learning methods.

Media Business: A Peek into Hollywood

In the realm of media, Matt Belloni’s podcast is bridging the gap between casual media followers and industry experts, offering an insider’s view of Hollywood. This venture has provided a unique platform for both sides of the aisle to understand the intricacies and nuances of the global entertainment industry.

Climate Change: Literature and Reality

John Vaillant’s book ‘Fire Weather’ discusses the impact of wildfires and climate change. It reflects on the devastating 2016 Fort McMurray fire and the ongoing reliance on fossil fuels, despite their significant contribution to global warming. This literary work offers a thought-provoking exploration of our changing environment and the urgent need for action.

Business Deals and Success Stories

On the business front, Aimee Keane’s podcast ‘The Closer’ delves into the stories behind significant business deals. This insightful series provides a behind-the-scenes look at the complexities and strategies involved in major business transactions. In the same vein, the ‘Acquired’ podcast by Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal investigates the success stories of famous companies, including interviews with major business figures, offering a unique perspective on how these industry giants reach their pinnacle.

AI in Climate Change Mitigation

As the battle against climate change intensifies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a significant role in tracking methane emissions, a leading contributor to global warming. Using satellite data, AI allows for the detection and tracking of methane leaks and releases, presenting a promising potential for reducing global warming. Moreover, AI is being harnessed to detect and prevent megafires and expedite the search for critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and copper, which are essential for climate solutions such as solar panels and electric vehicles.

Mental Health in the Climate Crisis

The implications of climate change extend beyond physical environmental changes, with a growing recognition of its impact on mental health. A large proportion of Americans report worry and anxiety related to global warming. Organizations like the Climate Psychiatry Alliance and the American Psychiatric Association have taken strides to address this, advocating for efforts to reduce climate change progression and address the mental health effects of climate-related events. The intersection of climate change and mental health is emerging as a critical area of focus in healthcare.