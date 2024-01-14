Weather Alerts: Rain and Wind Warnings Across New Zealand Regions

The MetService has issued weather warnings across various regions in New Zealand, signaling a shift from the recent hot and dry conditions. Fiordland and Westland are bracing for downpours, while Canterbury faces a wind watch, and Taranaki is under a heavy rain watch.

Relief from Summer Heat:

Cooler temperatures and rain are expected to provide a reprieve from the summer heat in the South Island and the lower North Island. The rain watches, particularly for Westland and the Otago lakes, accompany the movement of a cold front advancing through the country.

Rainy Monday Forecast:

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor anticipates widespread rain on Monday, with the North Island experiencing additional rainfall along the west coast and the southwest, affecting areas like Wellington and the Kāpiti Coast. Despite the rain, warm and humid conditions are expected to persist in the central and upper North Island throughout the week.

West Coast, the Ideal Spot:

While the rain passes through, MetService predicts that the West Coast of the South Island will emerge as the best place to be next week. Tuesday is forecasted to bring finer and sunnier conditions across the South Island. However, temperatures are not expected to reach the highs experienced in the past week.