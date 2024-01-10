en English
Climate & Environment

Watertown, New York Rattled by Severe Windstorm

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
Severe Windstorm Devastates Watertown, New York

Watertown, New York, a city known for its resilience, found itself at the mercy of a severe windstorm resulting in substantial damage and widespread power outages. Thousands of National Grid customers were plunged into darkness as trees and power lines succumbed to the gusty onslaught.

A City in Darkness

In a specific incident on Boyd Street, a large tree was uprooted by the winds, falling across the road, taking down wires, and rendering the street impassable. The bleak scenario was captured in a photograph, providing a stark visual testament to the storm’s destructive power. Arsenal Street, usually illuminated by bright lights, was shrouded in an unnatural darkness, as portrayed in a chilling photograph accompanying the article.

Homes Under Threat

Residential areas were not spared from the storm’s fury. A house at 733 Superior Street suffered significant damage when a large tree limb, torn away by the storm, landed on the roof. The fallen limb also entangled itself in wires on the ground, creating a hazardous situation. Despite the sheer magnitude of the property damage, no injuries have been reported.

City firefighters and National Grid personnel are at the forefront of the response efforts, working tirelessly to address the damage and restore normalcy. The storm’s impact was not limited to Watertown. Over 28,000 customers in Jefferson County were left without power, highlighting the scale of the devastation.

The Watertown International Airport reported a 78-mph wind gust, equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane. A high wind warning remains in effect for several counties, and storm safety information has been issued by National Grid. As the city grapples with the aftermath of the storm, further updates will be provided as they become available.

0
Climate & Environment United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

