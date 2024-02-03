Waterman of India and Environmentalist Challenge Visakhapatnam Pollution Report

On January 31, Dr. Rajendra Singh, often referred to as the 'Waterman of India,' and environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana, leveled their objections against a pollution report before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The pair has taken upon themselves the task of combating pollution in Visakhapatnam, a major city grappling with environmental concerns. Their case was heard by Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Raghunandan Rao, who granted them a fortnight to prepare for a further hearing slated for February 14, 2024.

Challenging the Status Quo

The duo's challenge arises from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation's (GVMC). The PIL accuses GVMC of causing marine pollution by releasing untreated wastewater into the sea near Visakhapatnam city. The petitioners took exception to the committee's report formed as per the Court order, stating that it lacked a thoughtful approach to understanding the severity of the problem or offering viable solutions.

Unveiling the Ground Reality

Dr. Singh and Satyanarayana are not content with merely questioning the report. They intend to expose the true extent of the pollution problem. Prior to the court hearing, Dr. Singh recorded a video at Lawson's Bay, where Visakhapatnam's waste enters the sea. This video will serve as tangible proof of the unchecked pollution undermining Visakhapatnam's marine ecosystem.

Environmental Justice in the Making

The initiative of Dr. Singh and Satyanarayana underscores the ongoing struggle to address environmental concerns and the pivotal role of evidence-based interventions in the judicial process. Their endeavor is not just about cleaning up Visakhapatnam but about challenging the status quo and holding authorities accountable for their actions or lack thereof. With the next hearing set for mid-February, the city, and indeed the nation, waits with bated breath for the outcome of this landmark environmental justice case.