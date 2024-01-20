Warming Trend in Clark County: Rain on the Horizon and C-Tran Resuming Normal Routes

As Clark County thaws out from a period of overnight freezing temperatures, a warming trend is gradually setting in. The forecast, as indicated by the National Weather Service, points towards an ascending mercury with temperatures expected to reach the 40s. Coupled with this, the county is likely to experience rain, primarily on Saturday afternoon, with a 50 percent probability.

Impact on Local Transit

The weather conditions have led to a slight disruption in the local bus services. C-Tran, the county's bus service, has announced that while most of its bus routes are back in operation, Route 92 remains an exception. This particular route has been adjusted to a snow route, bypassing Addy Loop. Furthermore, The Current bus service has temporarily ceased its transportation service to the Camas/Washougal area.

Weather Outlook for the Week

The weather forecast for Sunday and Monday suggests a high likelihood of rainfall. The day temperatures are predicted to rise to the mid 40s, while the night temperatures will hover around the upper 30s. The rainy conditions are slated to persist throughout the week, with temperatures on a steady rise. By midweek, the county is expected to experience temperatures in the 50s.

The East Wind Zone and the Columbia River Gorge

While the warming trend brings relief, authorities warn of the possibility of freezing rain in the Columbia River Gorge due to the impact of the east wind zone. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather updates, especially those planning to travel through the Gorge.