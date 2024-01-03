Wales’s Mining Legacy: A Mountain of Concern

In the heartland of South Wales, the Rhondda Valley, a looming threat casts a long shadow across the landscape. The silent remnants of a bygone era, coal tips, slag, or spoil heaps as they are known, continue to pose a significant risk. A landslide in 2020, where 60,000 tonnes of debris cascaded down a hillside, brought into sharp focus the inherent danger these structures pose, particularly under the intensifying strain of climate change, with its increasingly frequent and intense rainfall patterns.

The Aftermath of an Industry

Following this event, Welsh authorities carried out a comprehensive census that identified over 2,500 coal tips throughout the country. Among these, 350 were found to pose a serious risk of collapse. The most devastating catastrophe occurred in 1966 when a slag heap collapsed onto the village of Aberfan, claiming the lives of 144 people, a grim reminder of the latent power these mounds hold.

Efforts and Concerns

Despite concerted efforts to stabilize these heaps, local residents, particularly in the Rhondda Cynon Taf region, carry a palpable sense of unease regarding the risks and the adequacy of the ongoing surveillance. The cost of making all dangerous slag heaps safe is a staggering £500 million to £600 million, a sum the UK government has shown reluctance to contribute to. The argument is that the devolved Welsh government has the necessary resources to handle the situation.

A Legacy Unfulfilled

This stance has triggered a wave of local frustration, as many feel that Wales’s considerable historical contribution to the British economy through its coal industry is not being reciprocated in managing the legacy of that very industry. The Welsh Government, while making additional funds available for maintenance and inspection work, plans to introduce the Disused Tips Bill into the Senedd in 2024, marking a crucial step in addressing this long-standing issue.