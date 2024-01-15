en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Vivienne Westwood’s Fashion Label Thrives in the Year of Her Passing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Vivienne Westwood’s Fashion Label Thrives in the Year of Her Passing

Known for her pioneering new-wave style in the 1970s, Dame Vivienne Westwood, had a financially prosperous year in the year she passed away. Her eponymous fashion label posted impressive profits of 30.6 million on revenues of 100 million. The brand’s assets doubled to 60 million, propelled by robust sales within the UK, which accounted for a whopping seventy percent of purchases of her unique dresses, shoes, and bags.

Italian Market Emerges as Second-Largest for Westwood

Italy emerged as the second-largest market for the Westwood brand, contributing nearly 15 million in sales. The Italian market bolstered the brand’s overall growth, indicating the global appeal of Westwood’s distinctive designs.

Legacy of a Fashion Icon and Climate Activist

Dame Vivienne Westwood was not only a fashion icon but also a committed climate activist. She left behind a legacy of creativity and success when she died on December 29, 2022, at the age of 81. Merely two weeks before her demise, she appointed her friend and design chief, Jeff Banks, aged 80, as co-director of her company.

From a Single Desk to Global Prominence

Westwood’s journey began with a single design desk in Malcolm McLaren’s London fashion store SEX, from where she rose to global prominence. She opened flagship stores in various countries, engaged in notable collaborations, including designing uniforms for Virgin Atlantic aircrew and dressing members of royalty such as Princess Eugenie.

In addition to her fashion legacy, Westwood has left behind a personal memoir, written with award-winning biographer Ian Kelly. The memoir, adorned with beautiful images, provides a captivating portrait of her fascinating life, her incredible career, as well as decades of British history and the development of the fashion industry.

0
Climate & Environment Fashion United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
5 mins ago
Cities Climate Action Summit: A Global Push for Sustainable Urban Development
The Cities Climate Action Summit, a global event spearheaded by SmartCitiesWorld, is focusing on the fight against climate change through sustainable and resilient urban development. With the vision of driving positive change across city departments, towns, and even countries, the summit seeks to involve key decision-makers such as Chief Sustainability Officers and Chief Technology Officers
Cities Climate Action Summit: A Global Push for Sustainable Urban Development
Flooding Crisis in KwaZulu-Natal: A Call for Action
8 hours ago
Flooding Crisis in KwaZulu-Natal: A Call for Action
Unmasking the Climate Impact of the U.S. Healthcare Sector
8 hours ago
Unmasking the Climate Impact of the U.S. Healthcare Sector
A Glimpse into Today's Global Landscape: Geopolitics, Climate Change, Economics, and Human Stories
3 hours ago
A Glimpse into Today's Global Landscape: Geopolitics, Climate Change, Economics, and Human Stories
New Federal Measures Highlight Importance of Road Quality in Reducing Emissions
6 hours ago
New Federal Measures Highlight Importance of Road Quality in Reducing Emissions
Arctic Air Brings Coldest Weather Since 2022: A Nation Braces
7 hours ago
Arctic Air Brings Coldest Weather Since 2022: A Nation Braces
Latest Headlines
World News
Jatinder Singh: The First Footballer from Kathua District to Reach 2nd Division I-League
7 seconds
Jatinder Singh: The First Footballer from Kathua District to Reach 2nd Division I-League
Pakistan's Hockey Coach Sees Beyond Rankings, Eyes Olympic Upset Against England
9 seconds
Pakistan's Hockey Coach Sees Beyond Rankings, Eyes Olympic Upset Against England
Cape Verde Seizes Dramatic Victory Over Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations
19 seconds
Cape Verde Seizes Dramatic Victory Over Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations
High Stakes on Ice: Seattle Kraken Face Pittsburgh Penguins in Anticipated 2024 Match
2 mins
High Stakes on Ice: Seattle Kraken Face Pittsburgh Penguins in Anticipated 2024 Match
St. Peter's Triumphs over Manhattan in Recent College Basketball Match
3 mins
St. Peter's Triumphs over Manhattan in Recent College Basketball Match
TISL Urges Sri Lankan Corruption Commission to Enhance Efforts; IMF Supports Tax, Anti-Corruption Reforms
3 mins
TISL Urges Sri Lankan Corruption Commission to Enhance Efforts; IMF Supports Tax, Anti-Corruption Reforms
Karachi Protestors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Reflecting Global Call for Peace
4 mins
Karachi Protestors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Reflecting Global Call for Peace
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
4 mins
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
4 mins
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app