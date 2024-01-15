Vivienne Westwood’s Fashion Label Thrives in the Year of Her Passing

Known for her pioneering new-wave style in the 1970s, Dame Vivienne Westwood, had a financially prosperous year in the year she passed away. Her eponymous fashion label posted impressive profits of 30.6 million on revenues of 100 million. The brand’s assets doubled to 60 million, propelled by robust sales within the UK, which accounted for a whopping seventy percent of purchases of her unique dresses, shoes, and bags.

Italian Market Emerges as Second-Largest for Westwood

Italy emerged as the second-largest market for the Westwood brand, contributing nearly 15 million in sales. The Italian market bolstered the brand’s overall growth, indicating the global appeal of Westwood’s distinctive designs.

Legacy of a Fashion Icon and Climate Activist

Dame Vivienne Westwood was not only a fashion icon but also a committed climate activist. She left behind a legacy of creativity and success when she died on December 29, 2022, at the age of 81. Merely two weeks before her demise, she appointed her friend and design chief, Jeff Banks, aged 80, as co-director of her company.

From a Single Desk to Global Prominence

Westwood’s journey began with a single design desk in Malcolm McLaren’s London fashion store SEX, from where she rose to global prominence. She opened flagship stores in various countries, engaged in notable collaborations, including designing uniforms for Virgin Atlantic aircrew and dressing members of royalty such as Princess Eugenie.

In addition to her fashion legacy, Westwood has left behind a personal memoir, written with award-winning biographer Ian Kelly. The memoir, adorned with beautiful images, provides a captivating portrait of her fascinating life, her incredible career, as well as decades of British history and the development of the fashion industry.