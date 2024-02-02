Video Games Tackle Climate Change: A Green Narrative Amidst Environmental Challenges

Climate change, a global crisis of unprecedented scale, is infiltrating unexpected territories, the latest being the realm of video games. Gaming giants are leveraging their platforms to raise environmental consciousness among their vast user base, infusing environmental narratives into their immersive gaming experiences. This transformative wave includes games like Civilization VI's expansion, Gathering Storm, simulating the effects of anthropogenic climate change, and other titles like Endling, Anno 1800, Beyond Blue, Terra Nil, Horizon Forbidden West, and Death Stranding, which embed ecological themes as central gameplay elements.

The Gaming Industry's Environmental Campaign

These efforts are part of a broader initiative, the Playing for the Planet Alliance (PPA), an unprecedented collaboration between over 40 gaming companies and the UN Environment Programme. This alliance aims to leverage the gaming industry's significant reach—a $184 billion sector with an audience of 3.2 billion players in 2022—to promote environmental awareness and action. In one standout initiative, Ubisoft's Riders Republic even transformed its digital landscape into a platform for a virtual climate protest.

Industry's Carbon Footprint: A Paradox?

However, while the gaming industry is increasingly painting itself as an environmental advocate, it grapples with an inconvenient truth: its own substantial carbon footprint. Industry-related emissions have been estimated to range between 3 to 15 million tonnes annually, roughly on par with Slovenia's national emissions. The manufacturing of gaming hardware and the issue of e-waste further contribute to environmental concerns and pose significant hurdles in the industry's path to sustainability.

Decarbonization and Sustainable Gaming Solutions

Reflecting on these challenges, several major companies, including Microsoft and Sony, have publicly committed to decarbonization initiatives. Simultaneously, independent projects, such as Kara Stone's solar-powered server, are exploring alternative pathways towards more sustainable gaming solutions. These efforts underline the industry's commitment to aligning its operations with the environmental narratives it promotes in its games.

The Impact of Gaming on Environmental Awareness

A 2020 study suggests that video games could be more effective than traditional scientific communication at conceptualizing climate change for audiences, primarily due to the popularity of digital games. Unique collaborations also underscore this potential, like the partnership between Niantic and Ecosia, which resulted in real-world tree planting corresponding to players' in-game activities. However, assessing the net impact of such initiatives remains a complex endeavor, particularly given the industry's own environmental footprint.