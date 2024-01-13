Vermont’s Maple Syrup Producers Seek State Support Amid Industry Challenges

In a surprising move, the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association, representing the state’s leading maple syrup producers, has reached out to the state legislature, requesting direct funding and increased technical support. This plea underscores the growing pressures on an industry that is a hallmark of Vermont’s economy and cultural identity.

Association’s Plea for Support

The Association’s executive director, Allison Hope, highlighted the stark contrast between the support received by their New York counterparts and the Vermont maple syrup producers. While New York’s association avails an annual support of $250,000, Vermont’s receives none, despite the industry’s significant growth—350% from 1992 to 2022.

Gap in Technical Assistance

Further accentuating the issue, the state’s Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, shockingly lacks a dedicated maple expert. The University of Vermont Extension Program offers only a single expert to support the state’s maple producers, leaving them heavily reliant on the Association and the Proctor Maple Research Center for technical assistance.

Climate Change: A Looming Threat

Adding to the industry’s challenges, climate change poses a significant threat to sugar maples, known for their sensitivity to weather conditions. Hope emphasized the need for a strategic, long-term plan to combat the challenges faced by Vermont’s maple industry, including the adverse impacts of climate change.

