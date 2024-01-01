en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Venice to Implement New Regulations to Manage Tourism

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Venice to Implement New Regulations to Manage Tourism

Commencing June 1, Venice, the Italian city famed for its captivating canals and historic architecture, will enforce new regulations designed to manage tourism and safeguard its local community. The city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been grappling with the challenges posed by millions of tourists, especially day-trippers. The imminent measures will cap tour groups at 25 people and ban the use of loudspeakers that could disrupt residents and workers. These regulations will be applicable not only in Venice’s historic center but also on the islands of Murano, Burano, and Torcello.

Addressing ‘Tourism Pressure’

These new measures are a response to the ‘tourism pressure’ that has been influencing Venice and its lagoon. The city has been actively devising strategies to mitigate the impact of this pressure. Apart from limiting tour groups and banning loudspeakers, Venice has proposed to introduce reservation systems and fees for day-visitors. Large cruise ships have also been prohibited from entering the city in a bid to protect its heritage and ecosystem.

Climate Change: An Additional Challenge

While battling the onslaught of tourism, Venice is simultaneously contending with the repercussions of climate change. Over the last century, the city has sunk by more than 5.9 inches, a phenomenon attributed to climate change. The city’s mayor has linked a significant flood in 2019, which affected most of Venice, to the impacts of climate change. This dual challenge of managing tourism and combating climate change has placed the city in a precarious position.

Global Overtourism and Mitigation Efforts

Venice isn’t the only city wrestling with the problem of overtourism. From Amsterdam to Athens, several cities have implemented initiatives and restrictions to address this issue. These measures range from new or increased tourist taxes, discouraging certain demographics of tourists, to setting attendance caps at popular attractions. Such steps are aimed at balancing the economic benefits of tourism with the need to preserve local culture, heritage, and the environment.

In conclusion, Venice’s new regulations are a significant step towards sustainable tourism. By limiting tour group sizes, banning disruptive loudspeakers, and considering additional measures such as reservation systems and day-tripper fees, the city aims to protect its heritage and improve the quality of life for its residents. The global community will undoubtedly watch Venice’s approach to managing tourism and climate change closely, gleaning lessons for other cities grappling with similar challenges.

0
Climate & Environment Italy Travel & Tourism
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gold Coast Weather Crisis: Extreme Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding

By Geeta Pillai

The Power of Photography: A Reflection on 2023

By Shivani Chauhan

New Year's Day Earthquake Jolts Los Angeles

By Quadri Adejumo

New Year, New Resolutions: 12 Ways to Combat Climate Change in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

New Year's Eve Wildfire Sparks Evacuation in Southern Spain ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
New Year's Eve Wildfire Sparks Evacuation in Southern Spain ...
heart comment 0
Books of 2023: Unearthing Urban Challenges and Proposing Biourbanism

By Salman Khan

Books of 2023: Unearthing Urban Challenges and Proposing Biourbanism
Climate Change in America: Rising Risks and the Countertrend of Migration

By BNN Correspondents

Climate Change in America: Rising Risks and the Countertrend of Migration
COP28: World Leaders Converge to Negotiate Climate Change Solutions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

COP28: World Leaders Converge to Negotiate Climate Change Solutions
Fairbourne: A Village in Wales Grappling with an Existential Threat

By Nitish Verma

Fairbourne: A Village in Wales Grappling with an Existential Threat
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
33 seconds
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
2 mins
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
2 mins
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
3 mins
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
3 mins
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
4 mins
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
4 mins
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
7 mins
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
8 mins
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
14 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
20 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
29 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
59 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 hours
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app