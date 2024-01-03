en English
Agriculture

USDA's Updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map Reveals Climate Warming Trend

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
USDA’s Updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map Reveals Climate Warming Trend

In a significant sign of the impact of climate change, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released an updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map. The map, which is used by gardeners to determine which plants are most likely to thrive in their location, shows a noticeable shift in average annual low temperatures across the United States. The majority of locations have seen a rise of at least one half-zone, with some areas witnessing a full 10-degree Fahrenheit change, pointing to a warmer climate.

Updated Map: A Result of Decade-Long Data

The changes represented in the USDA’s updated map are the result of a decade’s worth of temperature data, manifesting a clear warming trend. The new map is more accurate and detailed, courtesy of the inclusion of data from more than 13,000 weather stations, a significant increase from the 7,983 stations used in the previous 2012 map. This high-resolution overview of climate trends has led to a more comprehensive understanding of the shifts in plant hardiness zones.

Implications for the Gardening Community

While annual plants, which complete their life cycle within a single season, are less affected by these changes, the ramifications for perennials are substantial. These plants, which live for multiple years, may now be grown in regions where they were previously considered too sensitive. However, gardeners are urged to exercise caution to avoid losses during potential cold snaps. The warmer climate also indicates that certain fruit trees like apples and pears, traditionally grown in cooler climates, may find some regions too warm to sustain their growth.

Climate Change Skepticism and Evidence

The updated methodology has drawn criticism from climate change skeptics. However, the evidence of a warming trend is irrefutable, as indicated by the consistent upward shifts in zones over the past decades. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) maps from 1970 to 2010 further corroborate the impact of human-induced global warming. The tangible effects of climate warming are increasingly evident in gardening experiences and the success of certain plant species in areas that have become warmer.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

